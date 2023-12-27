Home>>
China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior provincial political advisor
(Xinhua) 09:56, December 27, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Qu Min, former vice chairperson of Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for suspected bribery.
Following the end of an investigation carried out by the National Commission of Supervision, the case was transferred to the procuratorial authorities for assessment and prosecution, the SPP said on Tuesday.
Further investigations into this case is still underway.
