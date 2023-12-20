Former Shanghai chief procurator sentenced to imprisonment for bribery

Xinhua) 10:50, December 20, 2023

XIAMEN, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese court Tuesday sentenced Zhang Bencai, former chief procurator of the Shanghai People's Procuratorate, to 13 years imprisonment for accepting bribes.

Zhang took advantage of the various posts he held between 2005 and 2020 to assist others in land development, business operations, project contracting, job transfers and promotions, among others, according to the verdict issued by the Intermediate People's Court of Xiamen in Fujian Province.

In exchange, Zhang directly or indirectly accepted money and valuables worth more than 48.32 million yuan (about 6.8 million U.S. dollars), according to the judgment.

The court said Zhang was also fined 4 million yuan, with his illegal gains from bribery recovered and turned over to the state treasury.

