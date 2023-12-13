Home>>
Top procuratorate orders arrest of former Shaanxi provincial legislator
(Xinhua) 10:39, December 13, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Li Jinzhu, a former senior legislator of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, for suspected bribe-taking.
The case of Li, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress, was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Wednesday.
Further handling of the case is underway.
