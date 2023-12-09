Provincial anti-graft official under investigation

December 09, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chen Yuxiang, an anti-graft official in north China's Hebei Province, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released Saturday.

Chen, a deputy head of Hebei's discipline inspection commission and provincial commission of supervision, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

