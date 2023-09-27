China's disciplinary watchdog gives inspection feedback

Xinhua) 13:23, September 27, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's central disciplinary inspection authorities gave feedback to 36 units during the first round of disciplinary inspections launched by the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Between Sept. 20 and 22, 15 central inspection teams delivered their feedback and specified problems involving state-owned enterprises and the finance and sports sectors, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

These problems include shortcomings in ensuring coordination between development and security, Party self-governance, and the Party's frugality rules, among others.

The central disciplinary watchdogs urged the inspected units to undertake strict self-rectification and required relevant departments to assume due responsibilities to achieve solid results in the rectification.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)