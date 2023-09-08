Former official of China's Tibet stands trial for corruption

Xinhua) 13:15, September 08, 2023

XI'AN, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Yongze, former vice chairman of the government of Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China, on Thursday stood trial for taking bribes.

The case was heard by the Intermediate People's Court of Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Between 2003 and 2021, Zhang allegedly took advantage of his various positions in Tibet to assist other individuals and entities in matters such as project contracting and personnel promotion. In return, he accepted money and property valued at over 51.81 million yuan (about 7.2 million U.S. dollars).

At the court, the prosecutors presented their evidence, which the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined.

Zhang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

