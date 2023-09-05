Home>>
Former head of religious affairs body arrested for suspected bribe-taking
09:46, September 05, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Cui Maohu, former director of the National Religious Affairs Administration, for suspected bribe-taking, the SPP said Monday.
Cui also served as deputy head of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
Cui's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
The handling of the case is underway, said the SPP.
