Former Party chief of SW China's Guizhou under investigation

Xinhua) 09:50, August 29, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Sun Zhigang, former secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guizhou Provincial Committee, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Monday.

Sun is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission on suspicion of severe violations of disciplines and laws, according to the statement.

