Home>>
Former Party chief of SW China's Guizhou under investigation
(Xinhua) 09:50, August 29, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Sun Zhigang, former secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guizhou Provincial Committee, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Monday.
Sun is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission on suspicion of severe violations of disciplines and laws, according to the statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former provincial political advisor sentenced to life imprisonment for graft, abuse of power
- Former senior official of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps arrested for bribe
- Anti-graft campaign sweeps across China's medical sector
- Former senior municipal political advisor in NE China arrested for suspected bribe-taking
- China's procuratorate orders arrest of former senior municipal political advisor
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.