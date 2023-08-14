Home>>
Former senior municipal political advisor in NE China arrested for suspected bribe-taking
(Xinhua) 16:31, August 14, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Hao Hongjun, a former senior municipal political advisor for Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, for suspected bribe-taking, the SPP said Monday.
Hao was former chairman of the Dalian Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
The handling of the case is underway.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's procuratorate orders arrest of former senior municipal political advisor
- Former head of China's state railway operator stands trial for taking bribes
- Former head coach of China national men's football team indicted
- Former senior municipal political advisor in NE China expelled from CPC, public office
- Former senior municipal political advisor expelled from CPC, public office
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.