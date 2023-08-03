Home>>
Former head coach of China national men's football team indicted
(Xinhua) 10:44, August 03, 2023
WUHAN, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Li Tie, former head coach of China's national men's football team, has been indicted on suspicion of paying and taking bribes, the Hubei Provincial People's Procuratorate said Wednesday.
Upon the designation of the Hubei Provincial People's Procuratorate, the prosecution was brought by a procuratorate in the city of Xianning, Hubei Province, following the conclusion of investigations into Li's cases by the supervisory commission and the police department of Hubei's Chibi City.
The Xianning Municipal People's Procuratorate has initiated a public prosecution against Li at the Intermediate People's Court of Xianning.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former senior municipal political advisor in NE China expelled from CPC, public office
- Former senior municipal political advisor expelled from CPC, public office
- Former senior political advisor of Hunan expelled from CPC, public office
- Former senior Party official of Jiangsu stands trial for bribery
- Former senior official of Zhejiang given suspended death sentence for graft
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.