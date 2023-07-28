Former senior political advisor of Hunan expelled from CPC, public office

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Yi Pengfei, a former senior political advisor for central China's Hunan Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of discipline and law.

The punishment was announced in an official statement by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision on Thursday.

An investigation into the case of Yi, former vice chairman of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, found that Yi, going against the Party's purpose, had failed to fulfill his duty in ensuring full and rigorous Party self-governance, the statement said.

The statement also accused Yi of defying the Party's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct and violating relevant rules to accept money, gifts and banquets.

Also, Yi was found to have violated the Party's organizational rules, making personnel arrangements for his own private interests and unscrupulously trading relevant posts for personal gain, the statement said, adding that he also allowed his family members to take advantage of his influence to seek personal gain and engage in corruption.

The statement said Yi had violated relevant rules to hold shares in certain non-listed companies and intervene in market activities.

Other violations of Yi included indulging in hedonism, avarice, capricious use of power and conducting power-for-money trades. He took advantage of his posts to seek benefit for others, accepting huge amounts of money and gifts in return. His abuse of power caused huge losses in public assets, according to the statement.

Yi's case will be transferred to prosecutors for review and prosecution procedures, while his qualification as a delegate to the CPC Hunan provincial congress has also been terminated, the statement said.

