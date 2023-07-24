Former deputy chief of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration arrested for bribery

Xinhua) 16:29, July 24, 2023

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Liaoning Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of He Zehua, former deputy chief of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.

He is suspected of bribe-taking, the SPP said in a statement on Monday.

He's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors.

Further handling of the case is underway.

