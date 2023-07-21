Former vice president of China Development Bank under probe

Xinhua) 10:02, July 21, 2023

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yongsheng, a former vice president of China Development Bank, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, according to an official statement released Thursday.

Wang, also a former member of the bank's committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission (NSC) on suspicion of severe violations of disciplines and laws, according to the statement.

