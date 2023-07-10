Former senior Guangdong legislator under probe

Xinhua) 13:20, July 10, 2023

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chen Jixing, a former senior legislator of south China's Guangdong Province, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party disciplines and the law, according to an official statement released Sunday.

Chen, a former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

