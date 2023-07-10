Home>>
Former senior Guangdong legislator under probe
(Xinhua) 13:20, July 10, 2023
BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chen Jixing, a former senior legislator of south China's Guangdong Province, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party disciplines and the law, according to an official statement released Sunday.
Chen, a former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior municipal legislator
- Former senior Hebei legislator tried for accepting bribes
- Former deputy chief of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration expelled from CPC
- Former provincial legislator of Hebei expelled from CPC
- Top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior Guangdong legislator
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.