Home>>
Top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior municipal legislator
(Xinhua) 16:31, July 07, 2023
BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Fu Zhongwei, former director of the standing committee of the municipal people's congress of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, for suspected bribe-taking.
Fu's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said Friday.
Further handling of the case is underway.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former senior Hebei legislator tried for accepting bribes
- Former deputy chief of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration expelled from CPC
- Former provincial legislator of Hebei expelled from CPC
- Top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior Guangdong legislator
- Former senior official of emergency management arrested for graft
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.