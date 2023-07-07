Top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior municipal legislator

Xinhua) 16:31, July 07, 2023

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Fu Zhongwei, former director of the standing committee of the municipal people's congress of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, for suspected bribe-taking.

Fu's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said Friday.

Further handling of the case is underway.

