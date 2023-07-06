Top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior Guangdong legislator

Xinhua) 16:29, July 06, 2023

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Li Chunsheng, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, on suspicion of taking bribes.

Li's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors.

Further handling of the case is underway.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)