Former senior executive of national petroleum corporation under investigation
(Xinhua) 14:58, June 25, 2023
BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Xu Wenrong, a former deputy general manager of the China National Petroleum Corporation, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.
Xu is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission (NSC) on suspicion of severe violations of disciplines and laws, the statement said.
