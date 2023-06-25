Former senior executive of national petroleum corporation under investigation

Xinhua) 14:58, June 25, 2023

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Xu Wenrong, a former deputy general manager of the China National Petroleum Corporation, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

Xu is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission (NSC) on suspicion of severe violations of disciplines and laws, the statement said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)