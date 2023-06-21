Former deputy head of then State Administration of Grain sentenced to 15 years in prison

Xinhua) 13:06, June 21, 2023

XIAMEN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Xu Ming, former deputy head of the then State Administration of Grain, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years imprisonment for accepting bribes.

According to the verdict issued by the Intermediate People's Court of Xiamen in Fujian Province, Xu was also fined 4.1 million yuan (about 572,658 U.S. dollars).

Xu's illegal gains from bribery and the interest it generated will be confiscated and handed over to the state treasury.

The court has found that, between 1995 and 2021, Xu took advantage of the various positions he previously held to seek benefits for others in project contracting, business approval, case handling, and job arrangements, among other matters.

In return, Xu accepted money and valuables worth more than 51.2 million yuan, said the court.

Considering facts, including that Xu confessed to his crimes during the investigation and was cooperative in returning all his illegal gains, he was granted a lenient sentence, according to the court.

