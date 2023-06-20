Top procuratorate orders arrest of former China central bank vice governor

Xinhua) 15:41, June 20, 2023

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Fan Yifei, a former vice governor of the People's Bank of China, for suspected bribe-taking.

Fan's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors.

Further handling of the case is underway.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)