Top procuratorate orders arrest of former China central bank vice governor
(Xinhua) 15:41, June 20, 2023
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Fan Yifei, a former vice governor of the People's Bank of China, for suspected bribe-taking.
Fan's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors.
Further handling of the case is underway.
