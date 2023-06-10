Former senior political advisor of Guizhou expelled from Party, public office

Xinhua) 10:27, June 10, 2023

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Zhou Jiankun, former vice chairman of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the provincial political advisory body, was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from public office over serious violations of Party disciplines and laws.

The punishment was announced in an official statement on Friday.

Approved by the CPC Central Committee, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, China's top anti-graft body, filed an investigation into Zhou's case.

The investigation found that Zhou lost his ideals and faith, renounced the people-centered position, and neglected his duties and missions. He committed a series of wrongdoings, including exploiting poverty-relief projects to seek personal gain, confronting the investigation into his case, and engaging in trading power for sex.

Zhou has seriously violated Party disciplines and his malpractice has constituted duty-related malfeasance. He is also suspected of bribe-taking crimes, said the statement.

It was decided that Zhou shall be expelled from the Party and removed from public office, with his illegal gains confiscated, and his case be transferred to prosecutors for review and prosecution.

