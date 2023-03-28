China's anti-graft chief stresses high-quality political inspection

Xinhua) 09:10, March 28, 2023

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, speaks at a conference on national disciplinary inspection work and the 20th CPC Central Committee's first round of inspection in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official on Monday issued instructions for inspections of state-owned enterprises administrated by central authorities and financial institutions, urging efforts to continuously promote targeted supervision and high-quality inspections.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during a conference on national disciplinary inspection work.

At the conference, where 2023 inspection tasks were arranged, Li called for strengthening oversight and inspection with a focus on the country's most fundamental interests, and promoting the thorough implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the CPC Central Committee's major decisions and plans.

Underscoring enhancing effectiveness and leveraging inspection as a powerful tool, Li called for solid efforts to carry out the 20th CPC Central Committee's first round of inspection.

He then issued separate instructions regarding the inspections of state-owned enterprises administrated by central authorities and financial institutions, and of the General Administration of Sport of China.

On the same day, a list of targets of this round of inspection was announced, including the Party groups of 30 state-owned enterprises administrated by central authorities and the Party committees of five centrally-administrated state-owned financial institutions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)