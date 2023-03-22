China's anti-graft chief stresses need for high-quality discipline inspection

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, presides over a seminar in central China's Hubei Province, March 21, 2023. Li made an inspection tour of central China's Hubei Province from Sunday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

WUHAN, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official has stressed the need for efforts to advance the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during an inspection tour of central China's Hubei Province from Sunday to Tuesday.

When visiting local residents, he called for efforts to stay true to the vision of people-centered development, carry out a special campaign to address misconduct and corruption in the field of rural revitalization, and increase the people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

Li visited officials at Hubei's discipline inspection and supervision organs and presided over a seminar.

He stressed that strengthening political supervision should a top-priority task, and that the education and rectification of discipline inspection and supervision officials should be given great care and carried out effectively.

During his inspection tour, Li also visited local revolutionary bases and enterprises, as well as Wuhan University.

