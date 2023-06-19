China's anti-graft chief stresses boosting disciplinary inspection, supervision

Xinhua) 11:16, June 19, 2023

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, talks with a tea farmer at an oolong tea planting base in Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2023. Li made an inspection trip in southwest China's Yunnan Province from June 14 to June 17. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

KUNMING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official Li Xi has asked disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies to accomplish the high-quality development of disciplinary inspection and supervision work.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said that disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies should focus their work on advancing Chinese modernization and make significant progress in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, improving the conduct and integrity of the Party, and combating corruption.

He made the comments during an inspection trip in southwest China's Yunnan Province from Wednesday to Saturday.

Li was briefed on the progress of a Party-wide education campaign at the provincial disciplinary inspection and supervision agency of Yunnan.

He called for efforts to improve the systems for exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, step up political oversight, advocate a pragmatic, upright and frugal style, foster a rigorous awareness of abiding by rules and laws, and win the tough and protracted battle against corruption.

He asked the agencies to carefully examine themselves during the education campaign, identify weak links and correct problems.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, presides over a seminar in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2023. Li made an inspection trip in southwest China's Yunnan Province from June 14 to June 17. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

