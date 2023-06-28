Home>>
Top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior political advisor of Guizhou
(Xinhua) 16:26, June 28, 2023
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Zhou Jiankun, former vice chairman of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the provincial political advisory body, for suspected bribe-taking.
Zhou's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Wednesday.
Further handling of the case is underway.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former senior political advisor of Jilin expelled from CPC
- Former senior executive of national petroleum corporation under investigation
- Former deputy head of then State Administration of Grain sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Top procuratorate orders arrest of former China central bank vice governor
- China's anti-graft chief stresses boosting disciplinary inspection, supervision
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.