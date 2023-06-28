Top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior political advisor of Guizhou

Xinhua) 16:26, June 28, 2023

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Zhou Jiankun, former vice chairman of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the provincial political advisory body, for suspected bribe-taking.

Zhou's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Wednesday.

Further handling of the case is underway.

