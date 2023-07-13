Senior Shanghai legislator under probe

July 13, 2023

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Dong Yunhu, chairman of the Standing Committee of Shanghai Municipal People's Congress, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party disciplines and the law, an official statement said Wednesday.

Dong is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

