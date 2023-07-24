Two Chinese Football Association officials placed under investigation

July 24, 2023

WUHAN, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Tan Hai, director of the technology department of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), and Qi Jun, director of the strategic planning department of CFA, have been placed under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The two officials are being investigated by a discipline inspection and supervision team stationed at the General Administration of Sport of China, which was sent by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, and the Hubei provincial commission of supervision, the statement said.

