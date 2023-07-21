China brings back 582 fugitives from abroad in H1

Xinhua) 16:36, July 21, 2023

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China brought back 582 fugitives from abroad in the first half of 2023 and recovered illegal assets worth about 1.93 billion yuan (270 million U.S. dollars), the country's top anti-graft body said on Friday.

Of the fugitives repatriated, 25 were on Interpol's Red Notice list and one on the country's list of 100 most-wanted fugitives, according to information released on the website of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

China has been expanding its anti-corruption gains by launching special operations to track down corrupt officials hiding abroad and establishing an integrated mechanism to pursue fugitives, prevent escapes and retrieve stolen assets.

Guo Jiefang, a fugitive suspected of taking bribes, returned to China and surrendered to the authorities on June 10. The illegal gains of Guo were recovered.

Authorities have vowed to deepen international cooperation in fighting corruption and continue to maintain a tough position on fugitive hunts and illegal asset recovery efforts overseas.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)