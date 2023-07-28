Former senior Party official of Jiangsu stands trial for bribery

Xinhua) 10:38, July 28, 2023

WUHAN, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jinghua, former deputy secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, stood trial for taking bribes at the Intermediate People's Court of Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on Thursday.

Zhang was charged with accepting money and valuables worth 49.84 million yuan (about 6.99 million U.S. dollars) between 2008 and 2021, according to prosecutors.

He allegedly took advantage of his various positions in east China's Jiangsu Province to seek profits for others in areas such as project contracting, project development and job promotions.

During the court hearings, prosecutors presented their evidence, which the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined.

Zhang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)