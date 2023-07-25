Home>>
Former provincial legislator of Hebei arrested for bribery
15:30, July 25, 2023
BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Wang Xuefeng, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People's Congress, for suspected bribe-taking.
Wang's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors.
Further handling of the case is underway.
