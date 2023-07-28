Former senior municipal political advisor expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua) 11:08, July 28, 2023

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Ji Binchang, a former senior municipal political advisor in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

Ji's punishment was announced in an official statement from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision on Thursday.

An investigation into Ji, former chairman of the Qingdao Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, found that Ji had been disloyal to the Party, resisted investigations, accepted money and gifts in violation of rules and regulations, as well as attended banquets and arranged trips that could have compromised his impartiality in performance of official duties.

Other offenses included failing to report personal matters, seeking profits for others in personnel recruitment, and using his power to seek benefits for his son in investment and management.

Ji also traded power for money, taking advantage of his position to make profits for others in matters such as equity investment and enterprise financing, and illegally accepting huge amounts of money and gifts.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party and public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.

Ji's qualification as a delegate to the CPC Shandong provincial congress was also terminated, the statement said.

