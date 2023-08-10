Home>>
China's procuratorate orders arrest of former senior municipal political advisor
(Xinhua) 15:20, August 10, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Ji Binchang, former chairman of the Qingdao Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for suspected bribe-taking, the SPP said Thursday.
The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
The handling of the case is underway.
