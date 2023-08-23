Former provincial political advisor sentenced to life imprisonment for graft, abuse of power

Xinhua) 13:09, August 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xiao Yi, former vice chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment for accepting bribes and abusing his power.

The verdict was issued by the Intermediate People's Court of Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Between 2008 and 2021, Xiao took advantage of his positions to assist relevant units and individuals on matters related to the contracting of construction projects, the development of business programs and personal promotion, according to the verdict. In return, he accepted illicit funds and valuables worth over 125 million yuan (about 17.36 million U.S. dollars), of which over 57.82 million yuan had not been received by Xiao by the time his crimes were discovered.

He was also found guilty of helping enterprises engaged in virtual currency mining activities to obtain fiscal subsidies, financial support and electricity supply from 2017 to 2021, bringing serious damage to public assets and the interests of the country and the people.

The court granted him a lenient punishment as he produced important information that was verified through the investigation, and as he confessed to his crimes, expressed remorse, and surrendered illicit funds and property bribes, all of which have since been recovered, the verdict said.

The defendant has been deprived of his political rights for life and his personal properties have been confiscated, it said.

The confiscated funds and properties will be turned over to the national treasury, the verdict noted.

