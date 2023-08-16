Home>>
Former senior official of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps arrested for bribe
(Xinhua) 15:45, August 16, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Chongqing Municipal People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Jiao Xiaoping, a former standing committee member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.
Jiao, who was also deputy commander of the corps, is suspected of bribe-taking, the SPP said Wednesday.
The case has been transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
Further handling of the case is underway.
