Former deputy Party chief of NW China's Ningxia expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua) 15:15, August 30, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Jiang Zhigang, former deputy Party chief of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body said Wednesday.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee. Jiang also served as secretary of the CPC Yinchuan municipal committee.

It is found that Jiang had attended and organized banquets and tourist trips that could potentially compromise his impartiality in performing his duties and abused budgetary funds in constructing government buildings, according to an official statement.

He was also untruthful in his communications with Party authorities regarding his problems, engaged in undue interventions in personnel appointments in units previously under his supervision, and sought gains for others in the selection and promotion of officials.

Jiang is alleged to have abused his positions and power to aid his relatives, friends and himself in purchasing residential properties at prices below market rates, and assisted his relatives to obtain stocks in private enterprises.

Jiang traded power for money, taking advantage of his positions to seek gains for others in enterprise operations and job adjustment, and accepted huge amounts of money and gifts in return, according to the statement.

These actions have gravely breached Party discipline and constitute serious duty-related crimes, the anti-graft body said, adding that Jiang is also suspected of criminal offenses of accepting bribes.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel Jiang from the Party, remove him from public office, and confiscate his illicit gains.

The case will be referred to the procuratorate for criminal investigation and prosecution, according to the anti-graft body.

