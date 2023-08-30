Former senior municipal political advisor handed life sentence for accepting bribes

Xinhua) 09:58, August 30, 2023

HOHHOT, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Jiang Guowen, formerly a senior municipal political advisor for Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, to life in prison for accepting bribes.

The Intermediate People's Court of Hulun Buir City in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region convicted Jiang, former chairman of the Harbin Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, of accepting bribes worth an approximate total of 104 million yuan (about 14.47 million U.S. dollars) either directly or through his relatives.

He was found guilty of taking advantage of his former positions in Heilongjiang to seek benefits for others in project contracting, litigation enforcement, job promotions and other areas from 2005 to 2019, accepting vast sums of money and gifts in return.

Jiang was deprived of political rights for life, and all of his personal property will be confiscated, the court said, adding that his illegal gains will be turned over to the state treasury.

