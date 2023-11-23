Former senior Guizhou political advisor being prosecuted for bribery

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Zhou Jiankun, former vice chairman of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is being prosecuted for accepting bribes, according to a statement from the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Thursday.

Zhou's case has been filed by prosecutors of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to the city's intermediate people's court, following the conclusion of a National Commission of Supervision probe.

He is accused of taking advantage of his various former positions in Guizhou to seek profits for others, the statement said, noting that he accepted a particularly large amount of money and valuables in return.

The prosecutors informed the defendant of his litigation rights, questioned him, and listened to the opinions of the defense counsel.

