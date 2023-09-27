Former senior Beijing political advisor sentenced to 11 years in prison for accepting bribes

Xinhua) 13:32, September 27, 2023

SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Yu Luming, former vice chairman of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was on Tuesday sentenced to 11 years in prison for accepting bribes.

The verdict was issued by the Intermediate People's Court of Zhangjiakou in north China's Hebei Province.

Between 2001 and 2019, Yu took advantage of his various positions in Beijing to seek profits for others in areas such as the handling of land-use rights and project contracting. In return, Yu accepted money and valuables worth a total of 10.5 million yuan (about 1.46 million U.S. dollars), according to the court.

Per the verdict, the defendant was also fined 1 million yuan, and his illicit gains have been confiscated and will be turned over to the national treasury.

Taking into consideration that Yu confessed his crimes truthfully, showed remorse and was cooperative in returning his illegal gains, he was granted a lenient sentence, according to the court.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)