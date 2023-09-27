Former president of Chinese Football Association prosecuted

Xinhua) 13:08, September 27, 2023

WUHAN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chen Xuyuan, former president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), has been prosecuted for taking bribes, the Hubei Provincial People's Procuratorate said Tuesday.

Prosecutors accused Chen of taking advantage of his high positions at the Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd., the preparatory team for the leadership change of the CFA, and the CFA to seek benefits for others and accept a relatively large amount of money in bribes.

Upon the designation of the Hubei Provincial People's Procuratorate, the prosecution was brought by a procuratorate in the city of Huangshi, Hubei, following the conclusion of investigations into Chen's cases by the provincial supervisory commission of Hubei.

The Huangshi Municipal People's Procuratorate has initiated a public prosecution against Chen at the Intermediate People's Court of Huangshi.

Chen was elected president of the CFA in 2019.

