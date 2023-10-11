Top Chinese anti-graft official urges high-quality discipline inspection

Xinhua) 08:35, October 11, 2023

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, attends a meeting on the initiation of the 20th CPC Central Committee's second round of inspection and delivers a speech on Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official Li Xi on Tuesday called for better organization and planning in order to carry out high-quality disciplinary inspection.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, issued the instructions at a meeting on the initiation of the 20th CPC Central Committee's second round of inspection.

In his speech, Li said it is necessary to study the CPC Central Committee's important plans and requirements on discipline inspection and draw experience from the first round of inspection.

Li noted that inspection work ought to focus on the most prominent problems, so that the Party groups inspected can be fully aware of their due responsibilities and play their due roles with concrete actions.

Emphasizing that high-quality development can only be achieved when the bottom line of security is ensured, Li said that discipline inspections should help identify major security risks, and urged relevant Party groups to defuse them.

He also highlighted the need to exercise full and rigorous Party self-governance in state-owned enterprises and enhance supervision of the leaders of the inspected Party groups.

On the same day, a list of 31 targets of this round of inspection was announced. The list includes the Party groups of state-owned enterprises administrated by central authorities, and those of several state institutions, such as the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

