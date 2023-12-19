China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former official of state-owned assets regulator

Xinhua) 14:28, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Tuesday that it has ordered the arrest of Luo Yulin, a former deputy minister-level official of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, according to the SPP.

Further handling of the case is currently underway.

