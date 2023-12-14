Home>>
Former vice president of China Development Bank arrested for bribe-taking
(Xinhua) 10:52, December 14, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Jilin Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Zhou Qingyu, a former vice president of China Development Bank, on suspicion of bribe-taking.
Zhou's case had been investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement Thursday.
Further handling of the case is underway.
