Senior disciplinary official expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua) 10:21, December 22, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Hao Zongqiang, a senior official with China's top anti-graft body, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of discipline and law.

The punishment of Hao, a first-level inspector and deputy head of the publicity department of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, was announced Thursday in an official statement.

Hao's case will be transferred to prosecutors for review and prosecution procedures, according to the statement.

