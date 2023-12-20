Former provincial legislator of Hebei indicted for bribery

Xinhua) 13:21, December 20, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Wang Xuefeng, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People's Congress, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Following the completion of the investigations by the National Commission of Supervision, the People's Procuratorate of Taiyuan City in north China's Shanxi Province filed Wang's case to the city's intermediate people's court.

Prosecutors accused Wang of taking advantage of his various positions and abusing his power to seek profits for others and accepting a particularly large sum of money and valuables in exchange.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's arguments.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)