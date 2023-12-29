China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former Shanghai senior legislator

Xinhua) 15:26, December 29, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Dong Yunhu, a former senior legislator of Shanghai, for suspected bribery.

Dong was a former secretary of the leading Party members' group of the Standing Committee of Shanghai Municipal People's Congress and former chairman of the committee.

Following the completion of an investigation carried out by the National Commission of Supervision, his case was transferred to the procuratorial authorities for assessment and prosecution, the SPP said on Friday.

Further handling of the case is underway.

