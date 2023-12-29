Home>>
China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former Shanghai senior legislator
(Xinhua) 15:26, December 29, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Dong Yunhu, a former senior legislator of Shanghai, for suspected bribery.
Dong was a former secretary of the leading Party members' group of the Standing Committee of Shanghai Municipal People's Congress and former chairman of the committee.
Following the completion of an investigation carried out by the National Commission of Supervision, his case was transferred to the procuratorial authorities for assessment and prosecution, the SPP said on Friday.
Further handling of the case is underway.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former Guangdong provincial legislator stands trial for bribery
- Former senior Henan official sentenced to life imprisonment for graft
- China's anti-corruption campaign deepened, expanded in 2023
- Former CSIC chairman sentenced to 13 years in jail for bribery, abuse of power
- China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior provincial political advisor
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.