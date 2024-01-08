Home>>
China's procuratorate orders arrest of former executive of oil giant
(Xinhua) 15:42, January 08, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Liaoning Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Xu Wenrong, a former deputy general manager of China National Petroleum Corporation, for suspected bribe-taking.
Xu's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Monday.
