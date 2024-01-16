Home>>
Top procuratorate orders arrest of former Guangdong provincial legislator for bribe-taking
(Xinhua) 13:11, January 16, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Chen Jixing, former vice chairman of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee, for suspected bribery.
Chen's case has been transferred to the procuratorial agency for review and prosecution after the National Commission of Supervision completed its investigation into the case, said the SPP on Tuesday.
Further handling of the case is underway.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
