Former chairman of China Everbright Group arrested
(Xinhua) 13:29, January 15, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Tang Shuangning, former chairman of China Everbright Group, for alleged embezzlement and bribery.
The arrest of Tang, who was also the secretary of the company's committee of the Communist Party of China, followed the conclusion of an investigation carried out by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said on Monday.
Further investigations into this case are under way.
