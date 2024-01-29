Home>>
Former senior Jiangxi provincial legislator indicted for bribery
(Xinhua) 15:26, January 29, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Yin Meigen, a former senior legislator in east China's Jiangxi Province, has been prosecuted on charges of taking bribes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate.
Yin allegedly took undue advantage of his various positions and abused his power to seek profits for others, while also illegally accepting a particularly large sum of money and valuables in exchange.
Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's arguments.
Following the conclusion of the investigations by the National Commission of Supervision, the People's Procuratorate of Sanming in east China's Fujian Province filed Yin's case with the city's intermediate people's court.
