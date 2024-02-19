Former chairman of Bank of China indicted for bribery, illegal loan-issuing

Xinhua) 16:25, February 19, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Liu Liange, former chairman of the Bank of China, has been indicted on charges of suspected bribe-taking and illegal loan-issuing, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Monday.

Following the completion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, Liu's case has been filed by a procuratorate in the eastern city of Jinan to the municipal intermediate people's court.

Prosecutors accused Liu of taking advantage of his previous positions, including former Party chief and chairman of the Bank of China, to offer help to others in terms of loans and financing, project cooperation, and personnel appointments, and accepting huge amounts of money and property in return, said the SPP in a statement.

Liu was also charged with illegally issuing large volumes of loans, causing serious loss, according to the SPP.

In review and prosecution, prosecutors informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to his defense counsel's opinions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)