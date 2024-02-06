Chinese premier urges redoubled efforts to combat corruption in government

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at a State Council meeting on clean governance, Feb. 5, 2024. Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, presided over the meeting. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday urged the resolute implementation of the Communist Party of China's strategic policy of full and rigorous self-governance, and called for greater advancements in improving Party conduct, upholding integrity and combating corruption within the government.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a State Council meeting on clean governance.

Addressing the meeting, Li acknowledged the progress that governments at all levels and their departments have made over the past year in improving Party conduct, upholding integrity and combating corruption.

Li called for strict adherence to political discipline and rules. He also urged the nation's governments at all levels and their departments to focus on the rectification of corruption in key areas, remove grounds that breed corruption by deepening reform, and ensure that work to prevent and rectify corruption is consistent and sustained.

Li said that focusing on the people's benefit is essential when evaluating performance. He emphasized the need to tackle pointless formalities and bureaucratism resolutely, guard against complacent thoughts and behaviors, and make solid efforts to implement the Party Central Committee's decisions and plans.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, presided over the meeting.

